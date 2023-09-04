ADVERTISEMENT

Did Opposition INDIA bloc’s meeting in Mumbai decide on targeting Sanatana Dharma, ask BJP leaders

September 04, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Prahlad Patel alleged that the attack on Sanatana Dharma was part of the conspiracy decided on during the Opposition parties' meeting in Mumbai

PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks are shocking and shameful. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on September 4 intensified its attack on the Opposition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma, asking the Congress if the INDIA bloc had met in Mumbai to target the religion and stressed that they should not play with Hindu sentiments.

What he has said is shocking and shameful, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, noting that the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has repeated his remarks.

He has been ably assisted by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, whose father and former finance minister P. Chidambaram is facing trial in a corruption case, he said.

Also Read | Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma trigger political row

"Why are Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee silent? Are you playing with Hindu sentiments for votes? They should know that hundreds of years of Islamic rule could not exterminate Sanatana Dharma and British imperialism could not dilute it," Mr. Prasad told reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a declared Sanatani, he added.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hit out at Opposition parties and asked the Congress if the INDIA bloc had met in Mumbai to finalise its agenda against Sanatana Dharma and how to finish it off across the country.

"Is this your 'mohabbat ki dukan' [shop to spread love]," he asked and accused Congress leader K.C. Venugopal of spewing venom against the religion.

Another Union Minister Prahlad Patel alleged that the attack on Sanatana Dharma was part of the conspiracy decided on during the Opposition parties' meeting in Mumbai.

The silence of those who get themselves photographed in temples, be it Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal, is telling, he said.

Also Read | Amit Shah terms Udhayanidhi remarks as ‘insult to Sanatan Dharma’ made for ‘votebank politics’

In his address at a meeting of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, State Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Mr. Udhayanidhi said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

national politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US