Did not expect Ashok Gehlot to call Sachin Pilot traitor: Jairam Ramesh

November 25, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Sanavad (M.P.)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot using the term "Gaddar" (traitor) for party colleague Sachin Pilot was "unexpected".

“The party needs both the warring leaders, and the crisis in the Rajasthan unit will be resolved keeping in mind the interests of the organisation and not individuals,” he added.

Mr. Ramesh, the Congress's media head, was speaking during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

Mr. Gehlot, in an interview to news channel NDTV on Thursday, said Mr. Pilot was a "Gaddar" and could not replace him as Rajasthan Chief Minister, drawing sharp response from his former deputy who said such "mud-slinging" would not help.

Mr. Gehlot also alleged that Mr. Pilot had rebelled against the Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the party's government in Rajasthan.

"Mr. Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader of the Congress. But the term used by him in an interview [for Mr. Pilot] is unexpected and even I am surprised," Mr. Ramesh said.

"The party needs both Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot. There are some differences but we are not running away from this. The leadership will find an appropriate solution to the Rajasthan issue, but it will be done keeping in mind the party organisation and not the individuals," he further said.

Mr. Ramesh also described Mr. Pilot as a "youthful, energetic, popular and a charismatic leader".

In a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "Congress leaders can speak from their heart without any fear because the party leadership does not take any decision like a dictator, and this is the difference between the Congress and the BJP."

The tussle between Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot has flared up at a time when Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is poised to enter Rajasthan in a few days.