Did Ajit Doval meet his Pak. counterpart?

India maintained silence on Sunday on reports suggesting that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Pakistani counterpart, Lt. Gen. Nasir Khan Janjua, in Bangkok on December 26, a day after the high drama over family members meeting death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad.

Diplomatic sources have indicated to The Hindu that the meeting took place in Bangkok, following previous such interactions.

A Pakistani newspaper, The Tribune, reported that following his return, Lt. Gen. Janjua briefed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a five-hour meeting. The report suggested that both sides discussed several issues including neighbourhood affairs and firing along the Line of Control.

An Indian daily reported that Mr. Doval raised the issues of cross-border infiltration and ceasefire violations.

The Hindu has learnt that the two NSAs have maintained regular contact since they first met to defuse tension in December 2015.

It was earlier reported by an Indian newspaper that the meeting was pre-scheduled indicating that the December 25 meeting between mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad and the subsequent row did not affect the Bangkok event. The newspaper said the meeting was planned after informing the Foreign Ministry officials on both sides.