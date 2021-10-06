‘Dictatorship in India; new kind of politics in Uttar Pradesh’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

06 October 2021 11:59 IST

Also mentioning about Hathras rape case, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a new kind of politics in Uttar Pradesh. Those who commit crimes are outside and those who are victims are inside jails.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the government has been attacking farmers and that there is “dictatorship” in the country now.

At a press conference, Mr. Gandhi said he along with the two Congress Chief Ministers – Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) – will visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.

He said, “The first attack was for trying to reverse the Land Acquisition Bill. Then, the Farm Laws were brought and that’s why the farmers are protesting outside Delhi. The Prime Minister was in Lucknow yesterday but couldn’t go to Lakhimpur Kheri. The post-mortem report was not proper. Today, we are trying to go to Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri with two Chief Ministers. Let’s see.”

The Congress leader asked, “Why are they stopping us when others have been allowed. What’s our fault?”

“In India, there is dictatorship now. Since yesterday, we have not been able go to Uttar Pradesh. Why dictatorship? Because, there is a lot of theft that is happening and wealth is being taken away from common people,” alleged Mr. Gandhi.

He claimed that all the institutions in the country are being captured by the BJP and the RSS. “There is a narrative that is being built by capturing the democratic institutions. Or else, there will be an explosion that you cannot imagine.”

He said that the Congress is trying to tell the government that “let the democratic process work as it is a safety valve.”

“We are trying to meet the farmers’ family and tell them that a criminal, who happens to be the Minister of State for Home, cannot go scot free. Farmers have no hope right now.”

On Priyanka Gandhi being mishandled, Mr. Gandhi said, “Yes, Priyanka has been arrested, but the issue is about farmers. Whether it is Priyanka or me or any other member of our family is mishandled, it makes no difference. We are trained to handle such things and we will stand with the farmers. My goal is to meet the people who have been the victims.”

He said that the issue of Opposition unity is fine but today, we are here to pay our respects to the farmers.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informing him that Rahul Gandhi would lead a delegation of only three people.

The letter, which is a response to a denial of permission from the U.P. administration sent by email last night at 11.11p.m., points out that a 5-member delegation visited the area yesterday and before that Chandrshekhar Azad of Bhim Army with his workers.

Mr. Gandhi also referred to this letter and asked why only the Congress was stopped.