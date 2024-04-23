ADVERTISEMENT

Diamonds hidden in noodle packets, gold collectively valued at ₹6.46 crore seized at Mumbai airport; four passengers held

April 23, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Mumbai Customs seize diamonds in noodle packets and gold in body parts, collectively valued at ₹6.46 crore

PTI

Diamonds concealed inside noodle packets seized at Mumbai airport by Mumbai Customs. Photo: X/@mumbaicus3

The Customs Department has seized diamonds concealed in packets of noodles and gold hidden in the body parts of passengers and baggage, collectively valued at ₹6.46 crore, at the Mumbai airport, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four passengers were arrested after the seizure of more than 6.815 kg of gold valued at ₹4.44 crore and diamonds of ₹2.02 crore over the weekend, the Customs official said in a release issued at late night on April 22.

Over 23 kg of gold worth ₹14 crore seized from two passengers at Chennai airport  

An Indian national travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok was intercepted and found smuggling the diamonds concealed in packets of noodles inside his trolley bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger was later arrested, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A foreign national travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was intercepted and found carrying gold bars and a cut piece, with a net weight of 321 grams, concealed inside her undergarments, he said.

Three held, gold dust worth ₹40 lakh seized at Gannavarm airport

Besides, 10 Indian nationals — two each travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and one each from Bahrain, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, Bangkok and Singapore — were also intercepted and found carrying 6.199 kg gold, valued at ₹4.04 crore, "concealed in the rectum, on body and inside the baggage," the release said without providing further details.

Three of them were subsequently arrested, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US