
Diamonds hidden in noodle packets, gold collectively valued at ₹6.46 crore seized at Mumbai airport; four passengers held

Mumbai Customs seize diamonds in noodle packets and gold in body parts, collectively valued at ₹6.46 crore

April 23, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Diamonds concealed inside noodle packets seized at Mumbai airport by Mumbai Customs. Photo: X/@mumbaicus3

The Customs Department has seized diamonds concealed in packets of noodles and gold hidden in the body parts of passengers and baggage, collectively valued at ₹6.46 crore, at the Mumbai airport, an official said.

Four passengers were arrested after the seizure of more than 6.815 kg of gold valued at ₹4.44 crore and diamonds of ₹2.02 crore over the weekend, the Customs official said in a release issued at late night on April 22.

Over 23 kg of gold worth ₹14 crore seized from two passengers at Chennai airport  

An Indian national travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok was intercepted and found smuggling the diamonds concealed in packets of noodles inside his trolley bag.

The passenger was later arrested, the official said.

A foreign national travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was intercepted and found carrying gold bars and a cut piece, with a net weight of 321 grams, concealed inside her undergarments, he said.

Three held, gold dust worth ₹40 lakh seized at Gannavarm airport

Besides, 10 Indian nationals — two each travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and one each from Bahrain, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, Bangkok and Singapore — were also intercepted and found carrying 6.199 kg gold, valued at ₹4.04 crore, "concealed in the rectum, on body and inside the baggage," the release said without providing further details.

Three of them were subsequently arrested, it said.


