GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhruv Rathee summoned by Delhi court in defamation case filed by BJP spokesperson

According to the suit, Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video from his YouTube channel titled "My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee"

Updated - July 24, 2024 03:41 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 03:14 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
A court in Delhi has issued a summon to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and others on a defamation suit filed by Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a spokesperson of the BJP Mumbai unit.

A court in Delhi has issued a summon to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and others on a defamation suit filed by Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a spokesperson of the BJP Mumbai unit. | Photo Credit: YouTube/@dhruvrathee

Saket Court of Delhi has issued a summon to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and others on a defamation suit filed by Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai unit for allegedly referring to him as a violent and abusive troll.

The District Judge Gunjan Gupta in an order passed on July 19, 2024, issued summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the Dhruv Rathee and Social media intermediaries for 06.08.2024. Advocates Raghav Awasthi with Mukesh Sharma appeared for the plaintiff in the matter.

According to the suit on 07.07.2024, Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video from his YouTube channel titled "My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee". As of the date of filing of the captioned case, the said video got 2,41,85,609 views and more than 2.3 million likes.

Also Read | Parody account’s post lands YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in legal trouble

Plaintiff Suresh Karamshi Nakhua stated that Dhruv Rathee claimed that Prime Minister Modi had hosted violent and abusive trolls like Ankit Jain, Suresh Nakhua, and Tajinder Bagga at his official residence. The video in question has received over 24 million views and more than 2.3 million likes.

The suit further submitted that since in the video violent tendencies are attributed to the plaintiff for no rhyme or reason ostensibly about the Prime Minister, who is one of the followers of the plaintiff, it is clear that the said video tends to bring down the plaintiff in the estimation of ordinary people.

Social media’s impact on Indian politics

Plaintiff also stated that Mr. Dhruv who in a highly provocative and incendiary video that spread like wildfire across digital platforms, made bold and unsubstantiated claims against the plaintiff. The insidious intent behind this video lies in its unfounded insinuation that the plaintiff is somehow linked to violent and abusive troll activities, it said.

As a result of Dhruv Rathee's defamatory statements in the said video, the plaintiff's reputation has been severely damaged. The false accusations made by Dhruv Rathee have led to widespread condemnation and ridicule of the plaintiff, causing irreparable harm to his personal and professional life, stated the suit.

Related Topics

Delhi / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.