Three Coast Guard personnel missing after ALH crashes at sea off Gujarat coast

Updated - September 03, 2024 11:53 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 11:16 am IST

Four ships and two aircrafts have been deployed for the search operation

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Search is on for three missing crew of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter with four crew onboard made an emergency landing at sea off Gujarat coast. Four ships and two aircraft have been pressed in for the search operation, ICG said on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Also Read: IAF helicopter lifts damaged chopper, drops it in mid-air in Kedarnath valley

“One crew has been recovered and search for remaining three crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located,” ICG said in a statement.

The ALH which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 Hrs on September 02 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel, the statement said. The incident happened as the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation.

