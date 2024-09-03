Three Coast Guard personnel missing after ALH crashes at sea off Gujarat coast

Search is on for three missing crew of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter with four crew onboard made an emergency landing at sea off Gujarat coast. Four ships and two aircraft have been pressed in for the search operation, ICG said on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

“One crew has been recovered and search for remaining three crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located,” ICG said in a statement.

On 02 Sep 2024, @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea. One crew member recovered, search for… — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 3, 2024

The ALH which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 Hrs on September 02 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel, the statement said. The incident happened as the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation.