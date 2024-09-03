GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three Coast Guard personnel missing after ALH crashes at sea off Gujarat coast

Four ships and two aircrafts have been deployed for the search operation

Updated - September 03, 2024 11:30 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 11:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Search is on for three missing crew of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter with four crew onboard made an emergency landing at sea off Gujarat coast. Four ships and two aircraft have been pressed in for the search operation, ICG said on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Also Read: IAF helicopter lifts damaged chopper, drops it in mid-air in Kedarnath valley

“One crew has been recovered and search for remaining three crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located,” ICG said in a statement.

The ALH which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 Hrs on September 02 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel, the statement said. The incident happened as the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.