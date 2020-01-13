Dhindsas being used as pawns by Amarinder, alleges SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday accused the Congress of attempting to weaken it, a day after a Punjab Minister termed it to be a personal fiefdom of the ‘Badals’.

SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Prem Singh Chandumajra, in a joint statement, said the way in which Congress Ministers ‘jumped into the fray’ to help MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Dhindsa (both suspended last week from the SAD for “anti party” activities) proved that they were being used as pawns by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in an attempt to weaken the 'Panthic' party after failing on all fronts.

“Now with Congress Ministers taking on the job of spokespersons for the 'Dhindsa' family. it is clear that they are working as per a fixed game plan in collusion with each other. The cat is out of the bag. The Dhindsa faction, which consists of Mr. Dhindsa, his son Parminder and son-in-law Tejinderpal Singh Sidhu only, are being supported by the Congress with the sole aim of splitting ‘Panthic’ votes,” said the leaders.

The entire rank and file of the SAD was solidly behind party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. “The truth is that no one had left the SAD to join the Dhindsa faction. As many as 11 Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members from Sangrur and Barnala are standing rock solid with the SAD. Even the four circle presidents nominated by the Dhindsa family recently have chosen to side with the SAD,” they stated.