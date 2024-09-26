Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Opposition-ruled States over rising unemployment rates among youth

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (September 26, 2024) attacked the Opposition-ruled States and called them "incompetent" and "dangerous" for their alleged failure to address rising unemployment rates, particularly among the youth.

Citing recent data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) covering the period from July 2023 to June 2024, Mr. Pradhan highlighted the glaring disparities in job creation in states led by Opposition parties.

According to the survey, Kerala, ruled by the Opposition, recorded one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the country, with an overall unemployment rate of 29.9% in the 15-29 age group. Particularly concerning is the gender disparity, with 47.1% of females and 17.8% of males without jobs in the State.

"Youth are being robbed of their futures, especially young women, who have been shockingly abandoned by their own governments. These States are collapsing under the weight of their own mismanagement and corruption," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

"While the opposition is busy buying votes with empty promises and pushing their States into bottomless debt, their youth are paying the price — unemployed, disillusioned, and left behind. It's an unforgivable betrayal. These governments are not just incompetent, they’re dangerous," he added.

The Union Minister claimed that governance and economic management have remained stable in BJP-ruled States.

“States like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have successfully kept youth unemployment under control — Madhya Pradesh recording just 2.6% and Gujarat at 3.3%,” Mr. Prahan said.

These States, Mr. Pradhan emphasised, are focusing on long-term job creation and sound fiscal policies, he said.

"While the BJP is consistently working towards empowering the youth and creating jobs, the opposition remains mired in mismanagement and unfulfilled promises. It’s time for the people of these states to demand accountability and look towards leadership that delivers results," Mr. Pradhan added.

