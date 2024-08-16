GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Bengal CM, says no room for politics on rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

The Union Minister alleged that the Chief Minister’s attempt to cover up, stifle dissent and shield perpetrators raises serious questions

Updated - August 16, 2024 03:51 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 03:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday (August 16, 2024) attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accusing the Opposition parties of being behind the vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital saying that there can be "no room for politics" on the rape and murder of the junior doctor.

Follow Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE Updates here

Mr. Pradhan alleged that the Chief Minister’s attempt to cover up, stifle dissent and shield perpetrators raises serious questions.

"There has been complete systemic failure in West Bengal time and again. But the blame lies on 'Bam and Ram'. Absolutely disgusting, shameful and reprehensible statement from Mamata Didi. The day is not far when Mamata Didi will even blame aliens and extraterrestrials for her misrule," Mr. Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

"With appeasement politics as her fulcrum of politics, Mamata Didi still has to take refuge of Lord Ram to cover her abysmal failures. Justice needs to be delivered and perpetrators need to be dealt with the harshest punishment. There can be no room for politics on the horrific rape and murder of the junior doctor," he said.

"Mamata Didi’s attempt to cover-up, stifle dissent and shield perpetrators raises serious questions. Expecting safety of women, speedy trial, justice and impartiality from her is out of question," the Union minister added.

Also read | No cover-up by West Bengal government: Mahua Moitra slams BJP for calling TMC women MPs “Gungi gudiya”

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of the woman doctor was found.

The vandalism took place amid midnight protests by women against the rape-murder incident.

Related Topics

Kolkata / crime / sexual assault & rape / West Bengal

