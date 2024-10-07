Dharavi Redevelopment: Aaditya Thackeray asks BMC to recover ₹5,000 crore in premiums

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday (October 7, 2024) asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to recover approximately ₹5,000 crore in land premiums from the Adani Group leading the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

He expressed concerns over the financial implications of the project, which is being executed under a public private partnership.

Citing official records, Mr. Thackeray stated that 70% of the land in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is owned by the BMC. Under the Development Control Rules (DCR) 2034, he noted, the civic body is entitled to 25% of the land premium based on the ready reckoner rate and 70% of the net premium for the project. “On the basis of some basic calculations, the total amount that the BMC must get from Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. Ltd. (DRPPL) in lieu of land premium and net premium is approximately ₹5,000 crore,” he said.

“Who authorised the unelected administrator to give up BMC’s rights over 70% of the land it owns in Dharavi? Who authorised the BMC administrator to let go ₹5,000 crores of revenue?” the Worli legislator questioned.

He raised concerns about the fairness of exempting DRPPL from paying these premiums, given that the project is led by a private entity holding a 51% stake.

“Any decision to exempt DRPPL from paying premiums to the BMC is highly unfair to Mumbai,” Mr. Thackeray said, adding that the private developer stands to gain significant revenue while the BMC bears the cost of providing essential services like electricity and water.

He further questioned the developer’s demand for over 1,060 acres of land across Mumbai, free of cost, from which it will generate revenue.

“Isn’t this a loot of Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai? And also a way to control a major portion of our city?” the 34-year-old Sena (UBT) leader asked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked the BMC Commissioner to disclose the total premiums owed by the DRPPL under the DCR and clarify whether any demand has been raised to recover this amount.

“The premiums have to come to the BMC and not to DRPPL or the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA),” he said.

Mr. Thackeray also spoke about the financial challenges facing the BMC, which he attributed to alleged mismanagement by the Mahayuti government over the past two years. “Given the loot of the BMC and the subsequent poor financial condition of the corporation, it is utmost that the BMC recovers this premium from DRPPL,” he said.

“The illegal CM, Mr. Shinde, has been singlehandedly responsible for the loot of Maharashtra. Apart from the fear of facing elections, giving escalations to contractors and such benefits to Adani Group has been a reason for illegal CM Shinde to not hold elections of the BMC, the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation etc.,” he said.

