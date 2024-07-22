GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dhankhar urges members not to leak letters they write to him to the public 

He urged the members to avoid such “inappropriate practice” of garnering public attention

Published - July 22, 2024 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar during the ongoing Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 22.

Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar during the ongoing Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 22. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the first day of the Budget Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ticked off the members, for making the letters they sent to him public, sometimes even before the letter reached him. He urged the members to avoid such “inappropriate practice” of garnering public attention. 

In his opening remarks Mr. Dhankhar, exhorted the members to uphold the principles of “dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate” and said that there is undeniable need to lower the temperature in our polity. “I seek to draw your attention to another important and concerning aspect- many a time, Members’ communications to the Chairman find way to public domain and sometimes even before the same reach the addressee. This inappropriate practice of garnering public attention is at best avoided,” Mr. Dhankhar said. 

There is nothing beyond “Bharat” which we cannot achieve, he said. “Let us dedicate to ever keep Nation First, relegating partisan interests. No better place than this temple of democracy to begin. Let us all commit to act in togetherness for welfare of our people,” the chairman said. 

