Dhankhar cautions people against ‘sinister forces’ out to destabilise country

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (August 13) cautioned people of the country against “sinister forces with pernicious designs” whose motive was to destabilise India so that the progress of the nation was impeded. He said that India was progressing at “nuclear speed”, which some people were not able to digest.

Mr. Dhankhar’s remarks come amid a demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe by the Opposition into short-seller Hindenburg’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. The Congress has announced a nationwide agitation on August 22 claiming a nexus between the SEBI chairman and the Adani Group. The BJP, on the other hand, has dismissed the demand as a sham aimed at undermining the Indian economy.

Appeal to citizens

Flagging off a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally, the Vice-President appealed to all fellow citizens to put the country’s interests above the interests of an individual, politics and society in all conditions and circumstances. “Be united to defeat enemies of our nation who cannot stomach our unprecedented rise and development.”

Mr. Dhankhar said he had no doubt that today every Indian would resolve to subdue forces inimical to the country. “Fellow citizens, our pace of development is such that we are moving ahead at nuclear speed. Some people are unable to digest it, they want to bring obstruction and instability.”

“They think that if India keeps moving at this pace, then it will definitely become a ‘vishwa guru’ [global leader]. Those who bring obstruction, such people take randomly surfacing issues as authentic,” he said adding: “I caution the nation, I urge the citizens to be extremely alert to such forces, sinister forces, with pernicious designs. Their only motive being to destabilise Bharat, so that our progress is impeded”.

“We are no longer a nation with a potential or a promise; we are a nation today on the rise as never before. Our rise is unstoppable. Our rise will make us a developed nation by 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of our independence,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign showed India’s commitment towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed country), he said.

The rally commenced from ‘Bharat Mandapam’ convention centre in the national capital featuring a lively procession of bikers, waving the flag. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes and participate in activities that celebrate the country’s heritage.