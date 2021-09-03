Dhankar raises queries on investment in WB

Kolkata

03 September 2021 23:32 IST

Governor seeks White Paper

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised questions about the claims of investment in the State made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhankhar said there has been no response from the State government on his queries about investment in West Bengal over the past five years.

“On Aug 25, 2020 sought from CM @ Editions of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) @MamataOfficial details of over ₹12 lac crore investments in 5 (years). No response now for over a year. Industrial climate calls for transparency & accountability. In industry WB pale shade of what it was!” Mr. Dhankhar said. The Governor also shared the details of a letter he had written to the Chief Minister a year ago.

Mr. Dhankhar said he had sought the year-wise amount spent since 2016 in holding the business summits, the number of MoUs signed, investment and jobs promised at each annual event since 2016; and achievements at each BGBS event as regards actual investment made, and jobs created. Mr Dhankhar demanded a White Paper on the subject.

“Governance as per constitutional norms and rule of law alone can generate climate for industrialisation,” the Governor said.