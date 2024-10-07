Dhangar reservation: Sudhakar Shinde committee submits report

The Sudhakar Shinde committee, formulated by the Maharashtra government to address the issue of the Dhangar reservation, submitted its report to the Maharashtra government on Monday (October 7, 2024). It is likely to be tabled in the cabinet meeting which will be held on Tuesday (October 8, 2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after the protest of the Dhangar community seeking the benefit of the Scheduled Tribe reservation, the committee has finally submitted the report. “The report has been submitted to the government today. But it is a confidential document. The details cannot be divulged by the committee. The government will decide whether to make it public or not,” a committee member told The Hindu on Monday (October 7, 2024) night.

It is crucial on the background of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election where the Dhangar community claims to hold sway over 92 of the 288 seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had recently promised the Dhangar community of reservation under ST category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a significant step, the Maharashtra government has also invalidated the caste certificates issued to the seven Dhangads in the State. This year, during a hearing in the Bombay High Court, the State government had submitted that there are no ‘Dhangads’ in Maharashtra. The interveners had brought to the notice of the court that seven members of ‘Khillare’ family in Sambhajinagar had ‘Dhangad’ certificates. The government has now invalidated them.

“This supports our claim that we are the Dhangads mentioned in the Constitution as the Scheduled Tribe in Maharashtra,” Ganesh Keskar, Dhangar leader, told The Hindu. The tribal community has already indicated that it will oppose any such move by the government

The Sudhakar Shinde committee was appointed to study whether the State government can give ST certificates to Dhangars under the current provisions of law. The committee was asked to study how other State governments had accommodated the Dhangars in their states. The committee had accordingly visited several States before submitting the report. Though the Dhangar reservation issue is not new in Maharashtra, this is the first time that the community which has over 1.5 crore population in Maharashtra, has changed the strategy to claim that ‘Dhangad’ should be read as ‘Dhangar’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till now, several studies have been done in Maharashtra to determine if Dhangars fulfil the criteria to belong to Scheduled Tribes. The ST list has the mention of ‘Oraon Dhangad’. Several committees in the past have concluded that Dhangars do not fit into the criteria for STs.

“After these Dhangad caste certificates have been made invalid, it supports our claim. Now, the way has been paved for the government to issue a GR stating that Dhangad should be read as Dhangar. Devendra Fadnavis had promised us in 2019 that Dhangars will be given reservation. If Eknath Shinde fulfils his promise tomorrow, the Dhangar community will stand by him,” Mr. Keskar said.

The tribal community has already indicated that it will not take this lying down. Tribal MLAs had jumped on the safety nets of the State Secretariat recently against the Dhangar reservation demand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.