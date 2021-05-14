Dhaka underscores plurality, ties with northeast in greetings to Himanta

PM Hasina invited Assam to benefit from Bangladesh’s growth

Bangladesh is central for connectivity of northeast India, Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen has conveyed to Assam’s new Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The message from Dhaka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed a similar congratulatory message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in which the leader hinted at the pluralistic nature of Assam.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited Indian State of Assam to reap benefits from Bangladesh’s growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of Bangladesh-India relationships while congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma, as new CM of Assam and wishing him success in leading his pluralistic state,” declared a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The reference to ‘pluralism’ of Assam is significant as the BJP government of the State has spearheaded the NRC in Assam after the 2016 electoral victory. Mr Sarma has vowed to revisit NRC to “rectify” the process. NRC has been unpopular in Bangladesh as it was viewed as a ploy to target the people of Bangladesh. Dr. Momen has repeatedly hit out at Indian leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah for referring to citizens of Bangladesh in a derogatory manner.

“Foreign Minister Dr Momen congratulated CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on assuming office, noted Bangladesh’s centrality in enhancing connectivity for India's North East and increasing relevance in India’s ‘Act East Policy’, and hoped under his leadership Assam will progress towards greater peace and progress,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh summing up the statement.

The new Chief Minister of Assam responded on his social media account saying that Assam is “committed” to pursue the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We shall continue to gain mutually,” said Mr. Sarma in his response.