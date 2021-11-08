DGPs’ meeting to be held in Lucknow

The internal security scenario in the country, situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, and a key role played by the police during COVID-19 pandemic are some of the issues to be discussed at the annual DGPs and IGPs conference to be held in Lucknow on November 20-21, officials said.

New-age crimes like cyber terrorism, radicalisation of youth and violence perpetrated by Maoists will also be discussed at the top police officers’ conference to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

About 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP from all States, Union Territories and central government will take part in the meeting, organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

An overview of the internal security situation in the country will be presented to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and discussions will be held on how to improve the overall security scenario in the country with more people-friendly initiatives, an official said.