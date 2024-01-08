DGP conference tables implementation of criminal laws, security of data

January 08, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Concerns around various facets of the implementation of the three criminal laws, particularly storage and security of data, were discussed threadbare at the annual Director General of Police (DGP) Conference that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur last week.

Starting with the Union Territories, the government is now looking at the phased implementation of the three criminal laws that were notified in December 2023, said officials who attended the meeting.

At the annual police meet that concluded in Jaipur on January 7, the Prime Minister is learnt to have suggested the three laws should rolled out in a targeted manner in all Union Territories by the end of the year, instead of just in Chandigarh as was being planned earlier. It was deliberated that every State would have the liberty to implement the laws in a phased manner.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that replaces the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) which replaces the Indian Evidence Act, 1872; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, were notified in the Gazette of India on December 25.

The BNSS mandates compulsory audio-video recording of search and seizure in a criminal case.

Police officials at the meeting said the data generated after the video recording of the search and seizure would be humongous. The chain of command and location where the data will be stored must be ascertained as there are also chances of data theft and pilferage, they added.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora intervened, stating that recently when the police decided to videograph a crime scene, the 2GB memory card available with the police official was exhausted in 20 minutes.

According to BNSS, the recording should be produced immediately before the magistrate.

However, officers pointed out that the evidential value of the data may be questioned if it is uploaded a few hours after the crime has been committed. An official enquired about the funding pattern for the single-use memory cards, since States are often short on resources in policing matters. The security of data stored in cloud systems was also pondered upon and it was argued whether the pilferage of the system could compromise the case in the court of law.

A police official pointed out that all modules of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) such as online filing of chargesheets, case diaries, and investigation reports are not being used to their full potential by States. Though the government has claimed that over 99% of First Information Reports (FIR) were being filed through CCTNS, the official said that it was only one of the pillars of the project.

A session dedicated to cyber security delved into the need to protect critical infrastructure, particularly in the health and power sector from organised cyber attacks.

Joint Task Force for the northeast

Mr. Modi asked officials to consider the creation of a joint task force for the northeast States. “In Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, there are joint teams of central and State police officials from neighbouring districts. The northeast States, which also share a porous border with Myanmar, lack the mechanism. Joint Task Force will help in curtailing the insurgency in these areas as States often have their unique issues and work in silos and inter-State consultation becomes difficult,” said a senior government official.

The regulatory loopholes in the implementation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar were discussed. It was pointed out that Assam Rifles was present in a dual role — counter insurgency and border guarding, leading to gaps in effective security of the border. Fencing was suggested as an important measure.

Tribal uprising and illegal migration

A presentation was made on tribal uprisings and the Prime Minister suggested that the issues be handled expeditiously so that they do not spiral out of control, giving minimal chances to the vested interests to exploit the situation.

Mr. Modi, while speaking about illegal migration at one of the presentations, said that the ecosystem which supports such movement should be dismantled.

“He was of the view that the investigating agencies and police should ponder how 6,000 Rohingyas reached Jammu from Rakhine State in Myanmar, which is thousands of kilometres away. He asked officials to look whether there is an ecosystem that supports this,” the official said.