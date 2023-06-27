ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA to meet Go First RP on revival plan

June 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Meeting follows lenders’ decision to extend credit of ₹425 crore

Jagriti Chandra

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

Go First’s Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera will meet the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday to discuss the revival plan and seek its nod for resumption of flights after the airline’s creditors approved interim funding.

“The Resolution Professional will make a presentation on the contours of the business revival plan approved by the Committee of Creditors,” a senior DGCA official told The Hindu.

The meeting follows the decision of the consortium of lenders comprising Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank to extend credit worth ₹425 crore for reviving the airline.

On May 24, the regulator had sought a comprehensive restructuring plan for sustainable revival of operations within 30 days, which it said should include the availability of operational fleet, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangement, funding as well as arrangements with lessors and other vendors.

Go First suspended flight operations from May 3 and immediately filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) blaming delays on the part of engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney for its inability to meet its financial obligations. The court admitted the airline’s plea and granted the airline an interim moratorium as protection from lenders, lessors, airports, and the regulator, among others.

