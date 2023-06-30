ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA to conduct special audit of Go First next week

June 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

The DGCA will conduct a special audit of Go First before it decides to permit it to resume flight operations.

The audit will be conducted at Go First’s facilities at Mumbai and Delhi from July 4 to July 6.

“It will be focused on safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate. It will also involve a physical verification of the arrangements made for resumption of flight operations such as backend maintenance arrangements,” a senior DGCA official said.

The decision to audit the airline follows a meeting earlier this week between the Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera, as well as the DGCA, where the former sought permission to start operations ‘as soon as possible’ with 22 aircraft. According to the revival plan approved by the Committee of Creditors which has extended an interim funding of ₹450 crore, the airline intends to start with 157 flights on 78 routes.

