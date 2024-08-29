DGCA suspends permit for Jamshedpur flying school after crash

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Thursday (August 29, 2024) suspended the approval granted to Jamshedpur-based flying training school Alchemist Aviation after a recent crash of a training aircraft that killed two onboard.

“DGCA conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd. from 23rd to 24th August 2024. During the audit several serious deficiencies and non-compliances of regulatory provisions were found,” it said in a press statement.

The flying school will now have to undergo a recertification process afresh to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

On August 20, a two-seater Cessna 152 took off from the Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur around 10 a.m. with an instructor and trainee pilot onboard. Soon after, it vanished off Ranchi radar.

Later, following eyewitness accounts NDRF and navy teams carried out a search operation at the nearby Chandil dam from where one dead body was recovered. On August 26 night, the aircraft wreckage was recovered from the reservoir.

