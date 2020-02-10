National

DGCA suspends IndiGo pilot for three months

DGCA suspended an IndiGo pilot for three months for an altercation on-board a plane last month with a lady passenger accompanying a wheelchair-bound senior citizen. Photo used for representation purpose only. File

DGCA suspended an IndiGo pilot for three months for an altercation on-board a plane last month with a lady passenger accompanying a wheelchair-bound senior citizen. Photo used for representation purpose only. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pilot’s conduct in on-board altercation with passenger found to be ‘intimidating, lacking compassion’

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended an IndiGo pilot for three months for an altercation on-board a plane last month with a lady passenger accompanying a wheelchair-bound senior citizen.

The DGCA notes that the pilot’s conduct was “intimidating, threatening and lacked compassion”.

Following the incident, Supriya Unni Nair, a Bengaluru resident and a former journalist, shared her ordeal on social media about how she was stopped by the pilot from de-boarding the flight because she demanded assistance from the flight crew for a wheelchair.

The DGCA has held the pilot guilty of abusing his authority and displaying aggressive behaviour.

