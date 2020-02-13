National

DGCA suspends 2 pilots for damaging runway edge lights

Aviation regulator DGCA suspended two SpiceJet pilots for four-and-half months for damaging the runway edge lights of Mangaluru airport while landing a plane on October 31, 2019, said an official document.

“Investigation has revealed that the aircraft touched down left of the centreline and deviated further to the left and the delayed corrective input by the crew led to the damage to three runway edge lights,” the document of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

It also noted that the period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident.

The aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.

Show cause notices were issued by the DGCA to the pilot-in-command and first officer of the flight demanding explanation on the “lapses”.

The reply sent by both the pilots were deemed to be “not satisfactory” and therefore, the regulator suspended the license held by them for a period of four-and-half months, the document stated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 10:13:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/dgca-suspends-2-pilots-for-damaging-runway-edge-lights/article30813115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY