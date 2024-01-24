DGCA slaps ₹1.10 crore penalty on Air India for safety violations

January 24, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Aviation watchdog DGCA has slapped a fine of ₹1.10 crore on Air India for safety violations with respect to flights operated on certain long routes.

The regulator carried out a detailed probe after receiving a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations of flights operated by Air India on certain long range terrain critical routes, according to a release.

Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, DGCA said a show cause notice was issued to Air India.

The safety report pertained to leased aircraft operated by Air India.

"Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/ OEM performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of ₹1.10 crore on Air India," DGCA said in the release.

