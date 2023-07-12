HamberMenu
DGCA puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance

The main purpose of enhanced surveillance is precautionary, to ensure that there are no potential adverse impacts on flight operations, a senior official said

July 12, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, May 29, 2023.

A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put SpiceJet Airlines under enhanced surveillance as a precautionary measure.

A senior DGCA official confirmed that the airline has been put under enhanced surveillance with no operational impact as it is a step taken as a matter of abundant precaution given the incidents during monsoon season last year.

The main purpose of enhanced surveillance is to ensure that due to financial issues, there are no potential adverse impacts on flight operations.

Also Read: SpiceJet | Turbulence in the airline

On 27 July last year, the regulator asked SpiceJet to cut the total number of flights by 50% for eight weeks after repeated safety incidents with the airline. During this period, the airline was subject to “Enhanced surveillance”. The restrictions were lifted on October 30 last year.

A financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 revealed that SpiceJet is operating on cash and carry and suppliers approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis leading to the shortage of spares and frequent invoking of Minimum Equipment Lists (MELS).

