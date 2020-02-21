DGCA proposes testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has for the first time proposed testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances such as cannabis, opioids and their variants, officials said.

This is in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) policy and procedures which has already been prescribed by other leading aviation agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the USA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

According to an official statement, random test will be carried out under the supervision of the DGCA officers at laboratories authorised by the aviation watchdog and will cover 10% of employees of each organisation in a period of one year.

For the testing presence of psychoactive substances, urine sample will be used, it said.