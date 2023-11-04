HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGCA proposes changes to flight crew duty norms, to include more rest time for pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a weekly rest of continuous 48 hours, and reduced flight duty period of 10 hours for pilots operating flights at night

November 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Aviation regulator DGCA has proposed various changes to norms governing duty timings of flight crew, including more rest time for pilots, amid concerns over fatigue.

In recent times, the issue of fatigue among pilots has come to the fore, especially after the death of an IndiGo pilot, who had collapsed at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport.

Also Read | A ‘dreadful’ return flight for Indian pilots overseas

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a weekly rest of continuous 48 hours, and reduced flight duty period of 10 hours for pilots operating flights at night.    

Besides, the heads of operations of scheduled airlines have to submit a quarterly report to the DGCA on the fatigue reports received and action taken during the preceding quarter, as per the draft norms.

"An operator shall ensure that the minimum weekly rest of continuous 48 hours including two local nights is provided such that there shall never be more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next," it said.    

Also Read | DGCA issues fresh safety guidelines

Currently, the rest period is 36 hours.

Changes have been proposed to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to 'Duty Period, Flight Duty Period, Flight Time Limitations and Prescribed Rest Periods — Flight crew Engaged in Scheduled Air Transport Operations' and comments have been sought on the draft till December 4.

India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets and the requirement for pilots will be on the rise as airlines have placed huge aircraft orders as part of plans to expand their operations.

Related Topics

air transport / aviation safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.