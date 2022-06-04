DGCA proposes change in rules on air travel for disabled

The proposal came following the outrage over IndiGo stopping a special needs child last month from embarking on a flight. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP

June 04, 2022 11:04 IST

Last month, the airline refused to board a passenger with special needs because he was perceived to be in a state of “panic”

The DGCA has proposed to bar airlines from denying boarding to a passenger on the basis of disability following the outrage over IndiGo stopping a special needs child last month from embarking on a flight.

The DGCA on Friday issued a draft notification on amendment to the Civil Aviation Requirements on Carriage of Persons with Disabilities or Reduced Mobility. It has invited comments for a period of one month.

Its amendment also states that if it is perceived that the health of a person with disabilities may deteriorate in-flight “the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor, who shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not”.

The existing rules do not explicitly state that disability will not be a reason for denying boarding, though they require an airline to provide a reason for doing so in writing.

Last month, the airline refused to board a passenger with special needs because he was perceived to be in a state of “panic” and considered a safety risk.

After an uproar on social media, the DGCA found IndiGo “deficient” in its handling of the situation and levied a fine of ₹5 lakh.