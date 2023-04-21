HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGCA probing incident in Air India's Dubai-Delhi flight in February

The incident is said to have happened on February 27 and a complaint was filed by a cabin member of that Dubai-Delhi flight to DGCA

April 21, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image of an Air India Airbus plane.

Representational file image of an Air India Airbus plane. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi in February, according to an official.

The incident is said to have happened on February 27 and a complaint was filed by a cabin member of that Dubai-Delhi flight to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The official on Friday said DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The investigation team will examine the relevant facts from the technical and safety standpoint, the official added.

The pilot of the flight had allowed a female friend into the cockpit.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and such an entry will be in violation of safety norms.

There was no comment from Air India on the incident.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.