DGCA probe reveals drivers fell asleep resulting in collisions at airports ground handling

An investigation into accidents at airports involving vehicles/equipment operators has revealed that drivers fell asleep while operating in apron area resulting in accidents.

Directing ‘Ground Handling Service Providers’ to ensure that drivers/equipment operators took adequate rest before joining duty, especially night shifts, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that the drivers should be encouraged to report fatigue, if they felt so.

“Investigations have revealed that drivers/equipment operator have fallen asleep while operating in apron area resulting in hitting a person / airport structure / aircraft / other vehicles,” the DGCA said in a safety advisory.

Going by past incidents, the DGCA said all vehicles, except fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances, quick reaction teams of the Central Industrial Security Force and “Follow Me” jeep operating in the operational area should have speed governor with a maximum speed restriction of 30 kmph.

Airport managers were advised to explore the use of technology for speed monitoring / tracking of vehicles. They were also told to use speed guns at vulnerable locations for monitoring the speed of vehicles and take action, including cancellation of Airport Driving Permit (ADP), in case of violation.

Mobile phones banned

The DGCA said the use of mobile phones while operating vehicle / equipment in the airside should be prohibited. All stakeholders working at the airport were told to sensitise and train their staff to the revised guidelines to prevent ground incidents.

Saying that collisions at an airport could have serious consequences, the DGCA said the apron/ramp safety had been identified as one of the National High Risk Categories (N-HRCs) in the National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP).

Safety measures introduced in a safety advisory issued in 2007 on vehicular speed control and movement on the apron by person had proved to be effective in reducing these incidents.

Revised guidelines

The revised circular took into consideration commo.n causative factors such as non-adherence to SOPs by ground staff/driver/equipment operator/maintenance personal/refueling personal/aircraft operating crew, identified based on the analysis of ground incident data. Fatigue related to increased duty hours, poor or inadequate training were also identified among other issues.

Other guidelines to be enforced for apron/ramp safety were installation of CCTV camera with inbuilt recording facility and video analytics in the operational area, sharing prompt information about impending adverse weather & thunderstorm / lightning activity etc to all stakeholders at the airport.