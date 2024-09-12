DGCA orders special audit of flying training organisations

Aviation watchdog DGCA has ordered a special audit of flying training organisations in the country amid recent accidents involving training aircraft.

The audit of flying training organisations (FTOs) will be conducted in three phases from September to November 2024.

It will cover 33 FTOs.

"This audit aims to thoroughly assess the safety standards, operational procedures, and systemic deficiencies within flying training organisations to ensure the highest levels of safety and compliance," DGCA said in a release on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

The regulator said the move follows a series of recent training aircraft incidents that have sparked concerns regarding the compliance of FTOs with respect to the established aviation regulations and safety protocols.

The last such special audit was conducted in 2022.

"The audit will scrutinise each FTO’s adherence to DGCA’s regulatory standards, including aircraft maintenance, airworthiness, and training operations," the release said.

