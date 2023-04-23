ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA orders probe as govt official dies after hit by helicopter rotor blades in Kedarnath

April 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - New Delhi

They are coordinating with UCADA members to get more details into the incident, the officials said.

ANI

A financial controller of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Agency died after being hit by the rear fan of a helicopter, in Kedarnath, on April 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday ordered a detailed investigation into the incident where an officer of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died in Kedarnath after he came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter.

According to a senior DGCA official, Kestrel Aviation Augusta 119 helicopter VT-RNK was picking up the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) team from Kedarnath helipad on Sunday when the incident took place.

While boarding the helicopter with rotors running one passenger walked into the tail rotor and sustained fatal injuries, said the officials. The official added that they have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. They are coordinating with UCADA members to get more details into the incident, the officials said.

A man was killed after being hit by the rotor blades of a helicopter in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday, officials said. According to the officials, the deceased was an officer of UCADA. The incident happened at a Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN) helipad at around 2.15 p.m. on Sunday.

The officers had gone to take stock of the travel arrangements. "The man came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter. He died on the spot," Rudraprayag SP Visakha Ashok told ANI.

