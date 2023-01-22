DGCA issues new norms for duty timings of Air Traffic Controllers

January 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued new norms for duty timings of Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs), rejecting the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) proposal to provide relaxation for airports with less traffic volume to enable it overcome manpower shortage.

Though a version of these norms was first notified in November 2020, the AAI found it difficult to comply with it as it now needed more personnel to provide the mandatory rest period. It has since then sought exemptions five times, and had also proposed differentiated duty timings for four categories of airports on the basis of air traffic handled — major airports or those with more than 400 flights per day, airports with up to 100 flights, 30 flights and 10 flights per day.

The DGCA rules for “watch duty time limitations and rest requirements” for ATCOs notified on January 11 say that a duty period of an air traffic controller can’t exceed 12 hours. An ATCO can only be assigned a duty of no more than 48 hours within seven days, or not exceeding 180 hours in 30 days. The DGCA also requires 12 hours of rest between the end of one duty period and another and says that an ATCO can’t be rostered for more than six consecutive days. An ATCO also must get a 30-minute break after every two hours, and at airports where the workload is less than half the capacity of the airport an ATCO can get a break once in four hours on pro-rata basis, i.e 45 minutes after three hours or 60 minutes after four hours.

Publishing roster in advance

While the duty hours have remained broadly unchanged since the 2020 norms, the DGCA has strengthened its rules to ensure compliance. For the first time, the DGCA has defined the role of the Air Traffic Service-in-charge in ensuring implementation such as publishing a roster five days in advance to provide ATCOs the opportunity to plan adequate rest, and that they don’t perform administrative duties beyond their duty period.

The AAI will also have to develop and maintain a fatigue management policy and provide separate facilities for male and female ATCOs for resting. It will also have to ensure compliance of duty timings. The DGCA rules also lay the onus on an ATCO to not perform any safety relevant tasks when they know that they are fatigued or are unfit.

But, the AAI’s inability to hasten recruitment to meet requirement for more personnel may continue to be a roadblock in ensuring these rules are implemented.

“A recruitee takes two years to be trained as a controller and at this rate they may not be ready before 2025 but there is an urgent need for more manpower as we are going to see nearly 20 more airports become operational by 2024,” says the General Secretary, Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild.

There are a total of 3,871 ATC personnel, the same as the total sanctioned posts. But the AAI had projected a demand for 5,131 ATCOs for 2023 and 5,428 for 2024 in order to comply with the DGCA’s new norms.

