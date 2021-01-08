DGCA issues guidelines for vaccine transportation

NEW DELHI

08 January 2021 22:28 IST

The aviation safety regulator has allowed airlines to carry dry ice as a refrigerant material in aircraft belly and the passenger cabin.

The DGCA on Friday issued guidelines for safe carriage of COVID-19 vaccines, allowing airlines to pack them in dry ice in order to maintain temperatures ranging from -7 degree Celsius and -70 degree Celsius.

The aviation safety regulator has allowed airlines to carry dry ice as a refrigerant material in aircraft belly and the passenger cabin. The special permission was necessary as dry ice is classified among dangerous goods as it turns into carbon dioxide under low pressure situations.

Airlines are not allowed to fly travellers when dry ice is being transported in passenger cabin. In order to ensure the safety of cabin crew, the regulator has mandated that airlines take steps to protect them from carbon dioxide intoxication as well as train them in handling of hazardous items. Further, the aircraft must compulsorily have active oxygen systems for the crew before it is permitted it to take off.

