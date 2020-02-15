DGCA issues advisory on coronavirus screening

The DGCA has issued an advisory requiring all passengers arriving from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore to undergo screening for coronavirus infection. Earlier, thermal screening was mandatory only for passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong.
"It is advised to place suitable signages at strategic locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the DGCA said in its circular issued on Thursday.
