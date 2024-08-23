ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA slaps ₹90 lakh fine on Air India for unqualified crew on Mumbai-Riyadh flight

Updated - August 23, 2024 02:12 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 01:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The regulator says incident has serious safety ramifications

Jagriti Chandra

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

The DGCA slapped a fine of ₹90 lakh on Air India for operating a flight on July 9 from Mumbai to Riyadh with an unqualified crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fine follows a voluntary report submitted by Air India after it emerged that a junior pilot yet to be released for flying duties was assigned a flight with a captain who was not a trainer.

The regulator said in a press statement that the incident “has been viewed as a serious scheduling incident having significant safety ramifications,” referring to a rostering lapse on the part of Air India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline’s Director of Operations and Director of Flight Safety also face a fine of ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A junior pilot who is not yet released for flying can only be assigned cockpit duties along with a Line Training Captain, a Type Rating Instructor or a Designated Examiner.

In the July 9 incident, the trainee pilot was supposed to operate the Mumbai-Riyadh flight with a training captain. However, the training Captain fell ill and rostering replaced him with a non-training Captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two pilots realised the goof-up on the part of the scheduling department only mid-flight and filed a voluntary report after landing in Riyadh.

The regulator said during an investigation it found several lapses, but didn’t go into the details.

“It was prima facie revealed that there are deficiencies and multiple violations to the regulatory provisions by several post holders and staff, which could significantly affect safety,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US