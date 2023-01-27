ADVERTISEMENT

GoFirst fined ₹10 lakh by DGCA for leaving 55 passengers behind

January 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On January 9, while operating a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, the airline left behind 55 passengers in the coach.

Jagriti Chandra

A file photo of a GoFirst aircraft. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on GoFirst for leaving behind 55 passengers at Bengaluru airport. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on GoFirst for leaving behind 55 passengers at Bengaluru airport.

“There was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew regarding boarding of passengers in the aircraft. The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet [documents that help in calculating maximum take-off weight and maximum landing weight], flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling,” the DGCA said in press note after it received a response from the airline to its show-cause notice.

On January 9, while operating a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, the airline left behind 55 passengers in the coach. The airline later apologised for the mistake, and offered all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any of its domestic flights in the next 12 months.

