DGCA derosters crew after wedding in the sky

According to media reports, the couple tied the knot exactly when their chartered aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the presence of over 160 relatives in the flight.

A wedding in the skies has invited the wrath of the aviation watchdog. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the crew of a SpiceJet chartered plane after a wedding took place aboard an aircraft, over Madurai, in violation of COVID-19 norms.

Pictures viral on social media show the bride and groom exchanging garlands surrounded by relatives and camerapersons inside a packed aircraft. Many can be seen without masks.

“We have derostered the crew and directed the airline to lodge a complaint against those not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities. We will take strict action,” a DGCA official said.

In March, the DGCA had ordered airlines to ensure passengers comply with COVID-19 norms on mask wearing and physical distancing. It said that if passengers did not pay heed, they must be removed from the aircraft and put on a no-fly list.

A statement from the airline on the incident is awaited.