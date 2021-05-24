National

DGCA derosters crew after wedding in the sky

Screenshot from the wedding video that went viral.  

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the crew of a SpiceJet chartered plane after a wedding took place aboard an aircraft over Madurai.

Pictures viral on social media show the bride and the groom exchanging garlands surrounded by relatives and camera persons inside a packed aircraft. Many can be seen without masks.

“We have derostered the crew and directed the airline to lodge a complaint against those not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities. We will take strict action,” a DGCA official said.

According to media reports, the couple tied the knot exactly when their chartered aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the presence of over 160 relatives in the flight, which was in violation of State government’s rule barring a gathering of more than 50.

A statement from the airline on the incident is awaited.

