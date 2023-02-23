DGCA asks airlines to take steps to promote mental wellbeing of pilots, cabin crew as well as Air Traffic Controllers

February 23, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered all airlines, flying training organisations as well as the Airports Authority of India to take measures to promote mental wellbeing of pilots, cabin crew as well as Air Traffic Controllers to enable “peer support”, “self declaration and referral” in a “non-stigmatising and non-punitive” environment and provide “coping mechanism” to ensure “ return to duty” of those suffering from issues such as anxiety and depression.

The circular comes during the last week of the incumbent Director General of DGCA, Arun Kumar, who superannuates on February 28, who seems to have made mental wellbeing one of the key issues to be addressed before he wraps up his four-year tenure at the regulatory body during which he also received an extension.

The regulator has ruled out the need for an extensive clinical psychiatric evaluation, and instead recommended making a quick assessment of mental health during the medical examination currently held for commercial pilot licences and other categories of licences. Taking an empathetic view given the rise in mental health conditions among the vast majority of the population, the DGCA acknowledges that “most conditions are relatively more prevalent and are effectively treatable” and recommends quick testing tools such as questionnaires and interview to assess a candidate, according to the order that will come into effect from May 31, 2023.

Non-punitive programme

In a novel move, it requires companies and flying training academies to institute a ‘Peer Support Programme’ (PSP) and underlines that such a programme should be “proactive and non-punitive programme”. It says that the emphasis of such a programme should be to “assist and support flight crew/ATCOs in recognising, coping with and overcoming” mental health problems that can harm their ability to safely exercise the privileges of their licence.

It defines a ‘peer’ as “a trained person, who shares a common professional qualifications and experience and has encountered similar situations, problems or conditions with the person seeking assistance.” However, a mental health professional should support the peer when required such as in cases where intervention is required to prevent endangering safety. It explains that supporting a person suffering from a mental health problem to “return to duty” should be one of the key elements of such a programme.

It has also sought to underline the importance of protecting confidentiality as a significant pre-condition before rolling out such a programme.

It has suggested the companies must promote mental well being internally by introducing measures beyond hiring of and medical diagnosis by company doctors and DGCA medical examiners. It says that such measures will have “a larger impact in the form of early recognition, reporting and its management.”

Self-referral

The DGCA has also encouraged “self-declaration” or “self-referral” when a crew experiences a decrease in medical fitness, and has harped that this must lead to providing the person support, including temporary relief from flight or ATC duties and a referral for professional advice.

While it recognises that pilots and ATCOs may not voluntarily declare mental health problems during a medical examination, the DGCA prescribes a questionnaire to encourage a conversation on cognitive abilities of personnel.

Further, the DGCA has also asked airline companies to ensure that there is a separate training capsule to enable crew to “manage” the adverse affects of mental health. “Its duration, periodicity, lesson plan, instructors and record keeping [including its ‘check’] may be finalised by each organisation and submitted to DGCA for acceptance [in order to standardise the awareness training across the aviation sector as much as possible].”