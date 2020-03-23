DGCA asks airlines to keep middle seat vacant

National

The aviation safety regulator DGCA on Monday asked airlines to leave the middle seat vacant to ensure social distancing among air travellers.

Crew members who show symptoms of COVID-19 must follow isolation protocols

This is among the many measures it listed in its advisory for airlines and airports.

Airlines have also been asked to ensure adequate spacing between different check-in counters and passengers queuing up to check-in. Airlines must avoid bunching when passengers board. The cabin crew too will have to maintain appropriate distance while serving the passengers.

Airports have been asked to provide hand sanitisers at prominent locations and make announcements to ensure that passengers seated in waiting area maintain distance from each other.

The DGCA has instructed airlines to ensure that crew members who show symptoms of COVID-19 follow isolation protocols. It has also warned them that in case a crew member tests positive, the entire crew on duty with the sick colleague will be de-rostered and will have to go into home quarantine for 14 days.

