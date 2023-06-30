ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA advisory to airlines to ensure no illegal cockpit entry

June 30, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Follows two recent incidents aboard Air India where pilots invited women friends inside cockpit

Jagriti Chandra

Last week, the DGCA suspended an Air India pilot for a year and his co-pilot for a month after he permitted a female friend who is an Indian Air Force pilot to travel in the cockpit on a Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The DGCA has issued an advisory to airlines to ensure that there is no unauthorised entry in the cockpit following two recent instances aboard Air India.

“All Heads of Operations are hereby advised to sensitise their pilots and cabin crew members to strictly follow the Aeronautical Information Circular and prevent any unauthorised entry in the cockpit. Any non-compliance of the applicable regulation shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action,” read the advisory issued by Director, Flight Standards Directorate, DGCA, Ravindra Kumar.

ALSO READ
Air India pilot allowed female friend into cockpit; DGCA, airline order separate probes

Last week, the DGCA suspended an Air India pilot for a year and his co-pilot for a month after he permitted a female friend who is an Indian Air Force pilot to travel in the cockpit on a Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In February, Air India pilots operating a Dubai-Delhi flight invited a friend, who was also an airline staffer traveling on duty, into the cockpit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US