DGCA advisory to airlines to ensure no illegal cockpit entry

June 30, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The DGCA has issued an advisory to airlines to ensure that there is no unauthorised entry in the cockpit following two recent instances aboard Air India.

“All Heads of Operations are hereby advised to sensitise their pilots and cabin crew members to strictly follow the Aeronautical Information Circular and prevent any unauthorised entry in the cockpit. Any non-compliance of the applicable regulation shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action,” read the advisory issued by Director, Flight Standards Directorate, DGCA, Ravindra Kumar.

Last week, the DGCA suspended an Air India pilot for a year and his co-pilot for a month after he permitted a female friend who is an Indian Air Force pilot to travel in the cockpit on a Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3.

In February, Air India pilots operating a Dubai-Delhi flight invited a friend, who was also an airline staffer traveling on duty, into the cockpit.