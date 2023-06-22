Devrani sisters conferred National Florence Nightingale award

June 22, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the National Florence Nightingale award on Major General Smita Devrani, Additional Director General of Military Nursing Service (MNS) and Brigadier Amita Devrani, Brigadier MNS in Southern Command headquarters for the years 2022 and 2023, respectively.

“The award given to the Devrani sisters is an apt recognition for their remarkable contribution and service for almost four decades,” a Defence Ministry statement said. The National Florence Nightingale award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973, is given in recognition of the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to society.

Major General Devrani was commissioned into the MNS in 1983 while Brigadier Devrani was commissioned into the service in 1986. Both sisters hail from Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand.

