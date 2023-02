Devotees throng temples on occasion of Mahashivratri

February 18, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - New Delhi

From the Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to the Shree Lingaraj temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, devotees are thronging the Lord Shiva temples across the country since early Saturday, February 18, 2023 morning on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Bhasma Aarti was also performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, today morning.

Aarti was also performed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees thronged Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur to offer prayers today. Apart from this, Babulnath Temple in Maharashtra's Mumbai also witnessed devotees' presence. Everyone offered prayers to Shiva Linga through water, shower petals, fruits etc. "We have gathered here at the temple of Lord Shankar on the occasion of Mahashivratri to seek his blessings, I come every year," Paresh from Malad said. "We worship God here with Veda Mantras. This is the glory of Shiva. On the day of Mahashivaratri, the Lord appeared in the form of a Linga and as per the order of the Lord we worship the Linga," a Hindu seer of Babulnath Temple said. Aarti was performed at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated across India.

Chants of Har Har Mahadev are heard in all parts of the country on this day.

This year the festival will be observed on February 18. It's celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, who is one of the main deities in Hinduism.

A day ahead of the auspicious occasion, 1,100-year-old Shree Lingaraj Temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was decorated with luminous and decorative lights.

Maha Shivratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with the belief that Lord Shiva performs Tandava Nrutya on this very day. The grand festival marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness.

Among the famous Lord Shiva shrines of Odisha, Lord Loknath Temple in Puri, Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Lord Dhabaleshwar Temple in Cuttack, Lord Kapileswar Temple in Dhenkanal, Lord Panchalingeswar Temple in Balasore, Baba Akhandalmani Temple in Bhadrak, Ladukeswar Temple in Nayagarh, Gupteswar Temple in Koraput are about thousand years old and attract lakhs of devotees on the auspicious occasion every year.