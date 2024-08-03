Development of the country depends inclusive and accelerated development of the States, President says at Governors’ conference

President of India Droupadi Murmu on August 3 said that by promoting the participation of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes in the process of the country’s development, Governors can contribute to fulfilling the national resolve of inclusive development.

While speaking at the conclusion of the two-day conference of Governors, Ms. Murmu highlighted the suggestion of a sub-group of Governors for the proper utilisation of resources allocated for the welfare of tribal communities, and expressed hope that all Governors would give priority to this suggestion.

The President said that the development of the country depended on the inclusive and accelerated development of the States. All States must move forward by learning from each other’s best practices and experiences, she said. She added that women’s participation was of utmost importance for meaningful and holistic social inclusion. Women empowerment could be strengthened by encouraging women self-help groups and by promoting women-led start-ups. She advised Governors to interact with such active women entrepreneurs and representatives of institutions working for women empowerment from time to time, and guide them.

The President said that in order to ensure no eligible citizen was left out of public welfare programmes, the government had laid great emphasis on last mile delivery.

The second day of the conference began with the six groups of Governors making presentations based on their deliberations, and suggesting a future roadmap before Ms. Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Dhankhar said Governors should not hesitate in seeking information and maintaining sustained communication with the respective State governments for effective functioning.

Mr. Modi urged Governors to evolve an ideal model of governance in the Raj Bhavans, embrace technology in their functioning, and promote digitisation. The Prime Minister particularly called for tapping the strength of alumni networks of educational institutions, and appealed to them to develop a mass campaign to keep educational campuses free of drugs.

He also referred to natural farming as suggested by the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and urged the other Governors to emulate the model of natural farming in the other Raj Bhavans and make their premises free of chemicals. Raj Bhavans should become a source of motivation and inspiration for others, he said.

After the perusal of all the reports presented by the groups of Governors, Mr. Shah pointed out that all actionable points would be taken up to make the functioning of the Governors and the Raj Bhavans more effective.