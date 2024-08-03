GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development of the country depends inclusive and accelerated development of the States, President says at Governors’ conference

Governors made presentations and suggested a future roadmap before the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister

Published - August 03, 2024 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Mod at the concluding day of the two-day ‘Conference of Governors’, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 3, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Mod at the concluding day of the two-day ‘Conference of Governors’, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

President of India Droupadi Murmu on August 3 said that by promoting the participation of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes in the process of the country’s development, Governors can contribute to fulfilling the national resolve of inclusive development.

While speaking at the conclusion of the two-day conference of Governors, Ms. Murmu highlighted the suggestion of a sub-group of Governors for the proper utilisation of resources allocated for the welfare of tribal communities, and expressed hope that all Governors would give priority to this suggestion.

The President said that the development of the country depended on the inclusive and accelerated development of the States. All States must move forward by learning from each other’s best practices and experiences, she said. She added that women’s participation was of utmost importance for meaningful and holistic social inclusion. Women empowerment could be strengthened by encouraging women self-help groups and by promoting women-led start-ups. She advised Governors to interact with such active women entrepreneurs and representatives of institutions working for women empowerment from time to time, and guide them.

The President said that in order to ensure no eligible citizen was left out of public welfare programmes, the government had laid great emphasis on last mile delivery.

The second day of the conference began with the six groups of Governors making presentations based on their deliberations, and suggesting a future roadmap before Ms. Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Dhankhar said Governors should not hesitate in seeking information and maintaining sustained communication with the respective State governments for effective functioning.

Mr. Modi urged Governors to evolve an ideal model of governance in the Raj Bhavans, embrace technology in their functioning, and promote digitisation. The Prime Minister particularly called for tapping the strength of alumni networks of educational institutions, and appealed to them to develop a mass campaign to keep educational campuses free of drugs.

He also referred to natural farming as suggested by the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and urged the other Governors to emulate the model of natural farming in the other Raj Bhavans and make their premises free of chemicals. Raj Bhavans should become a source of motivation and inspiration for others, he said.

After the perusal of all the reports presented by the groups of Governors, Mr. Shah pointed out that all actionable points would be taken up to make the functioning of the Governors and the Raj Bhavans more effective.

Related Topics

government / Governor

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.