‘Develop temples as cultural heritage centres’

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute, Pujya Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam on Sunday called for developing temples as centres of cultural heritage.

In a statement issued in connection with the verdict, he said, “After many years, with the collective devotion, dedication, servitude, wishes, sacrifice, tolerance, unstinting efforts, ability of many people and with divine benedictions of Sant Mahatmas, this situation has advanced. With the blessings of Kanchi Paramacharya, the interest and efforts of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal in this endeavour is very significant and important.

“Going forward, temples across India need to be developed in such a way, wherein they are centres of culture, spirituality, heritage and harbingers of divine blessings. To achieve this, everyone including Government, Private and Individuals must participate and devote adequate attention. For temples to attain its fullest potential, we must evince interest to positively develop them with necessary financial help, spiritual education, proper religious framework and sound administrative mechanism.”