Determined to root out terrorism, its ecosystem: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

August 08, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - SRINAGAR

The L-G said that people of J&K are united for their bright future and committed to build a new J&K of their dreams

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Sinha said the record influx of tourists, industrial investments, the successful conduct of the G-20 summit and other national and international events in the U.T. has sent the message to the world that J&K is peaceful and is on the move | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on August 7 said his administration has pledged to root out terrorism, separatists, and its ecosystem in the Union Territory (U.T.).

“We have a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and are determined to root out terrorism, separatism and the ecosystem of conflict profiteering. We have been successful to a certain extent and people are living their lives without fear and on their own terms,” Mr. Sinha, who attended the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam event in Srinagar, said.

He said the record influx of tourists, industrial investments, the successful conduct of the G-20 summit and other national and international events in the U.T. has sent the message to the world that J&K is peaceful and is on the move.

He said big business houses and companies from across the world are willing to invest in J&K. 

The L-G said that people of J&K are united for their bright future and committed to build a new J&K of their dreams. “Youth are exploring all the opportunities to realise their talent and skill and also supporting development aspirations of the society. Women, farmers, tribals, underprivileged, poor and weaker sections are becoming socio-economically empowered,” he said.

